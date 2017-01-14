In partnership with the NFL in the UK

NFL

Matt Ryan.

Matt Ryan predicted he and Kyle Shanahan would be a success back in 2015

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Atlanta Falcons have become one of the best offenses in the NFL this season and the best scoring offense thanks to the work of their quarterback, Matt Ryan, and their offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan.

As mentioned above, the Falcons finished first in scoring offense averaging 33.8 points per game, while also averaging the second-most yards per game (415.8), the third-most passing yards per game (295.3), and the fifth-most rushing yards per game (120.5).

All of this is down to the coaching of Shanahan and the quarterback plays of Ryan, who has gone down this season as having the fourth-best quarterback rating in NFL history with 117.1, passing for 4944 yards and 38 touchdowns along the way. His QBR is 0.1 behind Tom Brady's of 2007.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Matty Ice is one of the top players in the league now and a favorite to win the NFL MVP award, and back in week one of the 2015 season - Shanahan's first regular season game as the Falcons' offensive coordinator - he predicted all of this to happen.

Speaking on the sideline during Atlanta's week one game against the Philadephia Eagles back in September 2015, Ryan said to Shanahan: "I can't wait until I know the offense inside and out though bro, because we are going to kill people with it." You can watch the clip by clicking here.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

While Ryan is on his way to a potential MVP award, Shanahan has been tipped to become an NFL head coach next season or the year after when vacancies become available, following in his father's footsteps, Mike Shanahan.

His dad won his first Super Bowl while he was an offensive coordinator for Steve Young and the San Francisco 49ers during the 1994 season. Maybe Kyle could do the same this year for the Falcons. 

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Playoffs
NFL

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NFL Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again