Toronto took on the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup between the second ranked offence and the fourth worst defence in the league.

The result was pretty much what you would expect as the Raptors destroyed the New Yorkers 132-113.

Brooklyn hung around for three quarters before The North blew the game open in the fourth. In the final frame, the Nets had nothing for the Raps and the talent gap began to show in a huge way.

DeMar DeRozan led the team with 28 and was supported by Kyle Lowry’s 20 points in the victory. The victory was a franchise record for points scored in the Canadian club’s history.

Lowry laid claim to the best play of the night when he gathered one of his misses and backpedaled to the three point line.

He decided to hoist up what looked like an ill-advised three-pointer until the shot was transformed into a pass at the last second. Lucas Noguiera was the intended target and he was caught off-guard by the sudden pass.

Noguiera managed to collect the strange feed and send it home. Like much of the night, the Nets were just a step late as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed out on blocking the pass by mere inches.

When a team is that hot, sometimes it can feel like every bounce is going their way. Passes lie this one are a good example of that feeling.

What can you say? When you are hot, you’re hot.