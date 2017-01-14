Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Carroll.

Andy Carroll scores incredible bicycle kick for West Ham vs Crystal Palace

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

West Ham fans couldn’t be blamed if they traveled to their clash at home Crystal Palace with a bit of trepidation.

Just days ago, their star man Dimitri Payet decided that he didn’t want to play for the club again.

Without Payet, the Hammers lack that man who can produce a moment of magic to win matches by himself.

Article continues below

Or do they?

That’s because, during the clash against Palace at the London Stadium, Andy Carroll produced something that not even the Frenchman is capable of.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

How Chelsea players reacted to row between Costa and Conte [Independent]

With the home side leading 1-0 and desperate to hold on for all three points, they really needed a second goal to ensure all three points.

Step forward, Carroll.

West Ham United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Michail Antonio tossed a left-footed cross into the box and Carroll attempted an incredible bicycle kick. Surely not even he was expected to connect as well as he did.

The forward caught it perfectly as it rocketed past Wayne Hennessy into the top corner.

It was unreal:

The reaction on Twitter was equally incredible. Take a look at the best tweets:

Carroll’s goal all but ensured all three points with him doubling the lead given to them by Sofiane Feghouli with just 11 minutes remaining. A great afternoon for West Ham was rounded off by Manuel Lanzini who also scored an impressive goal of his own to make it 3-0.

Carroll’s wonder goal and the three points will put the concerns about Payet to the back of all West Ham’s fans' minds as they look to climb the Premier League table.

That win has lifted them to 12th and they are just five points adrift of Everton in 7th.

Dimitri who?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jamie Carragher
Crystal Palace
Football
Dimitri Payet
Premier League
West Ham United
Mark Noble
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again