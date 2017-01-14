Andy Carroll scores incredible bicycle kick for West Ham vs Crystal Palace

West Ham fans couldn’t be blamed if they traveled to their clash at home Crystal Palace with a bit of trepidation.

Just days ago, their star man Dimitri Payet decided that he didn’t want to play for the club again.

Without Payet, the Hammers lack that man who can produce a moment of magic to win matches by himself.

Or do they?

That’s because, during the clash against Palace at the London Stadium, Andy Carroll produced something that not even the Frenchman is capable of.

With the home side leading 1-0 and desperate to hold on for all three points, they really needed a second goal to ensure all three points.

Step forward, Carroll.

Michail Antonio tossed a left-footed cross into the box and Carroll attempted an incredible bicycle kick. Surely not even he was expected to connect as well as he did.

The forward caught it perfectly as it rocketed past Wayne Hennessy into the top corner.

It was unreal:

The reaction on Twitter was equally incredible. Take a look at the best tweets:

Carroll’s goal all but ensured all three points with him doubling the lead given to them by Sofiane Feghouli with just 11 minutes remaining. A great afternoon for West Ham was rounded off by Manuel Lanzini who also scored an impressive goal of his own to make it 3-0.

Carroll’s wonder goal and the three points will put the concerns about Payet to the back of all West Ham’s fans' minds as they look to climb the Premier League table.

That win has lifted them to 12th and they are just five points adrift of Everton in 7th.

Dimitri who?

