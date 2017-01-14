For Phil Jones, the 2016/17 season might just represent one of the most important of his career.

It has been nearly six years since a fresh-faced Jones moved from Blackburn to Old Trafford and until recently, at no stage of his Manchester United career has the defender been one of the first names on the teamsheet.

For so long, the sight of Jones in the starting XI would make Man Utd fans feel uneasy. The sight of Jones and Marcos Rojo playing at centre-back together - almost unimaginable.

However, under Jose Mourinho Jones has looked rejuvenated, reinvigorated, fully fit and more importantly, a very good defender.

Alongside Rojo, the English centre-back has made the Red Devils resolute and been crucial to their current run of form.

How times change?

In a wide-ranging interview with The Times, Jones has been reflecting on his fine campaign to date.

The 24-year-old revealed his first encounter with the current Man United boss, who had a hilarious way of breaking the ice.

Jones' injury problems over the last few years have been well-documented and of course, Mourinho was also aware of his troubles.

The United defender told The Times: "Mourinho said, 'F---ing hell, you're fit!' I said, 'Yes. Fit.'

"I then [briefly] did my knee, landed awkwardly, somebody barged into me, and my knee went inwards and I was thinking, 'Here we go again.'

"He [Mourinho] stuck by me. He's always giving me confidence."

Jones has missed just one of United's last 10 Premier League matches and it is obvious Mourinho has been able to get something out of the defender that his two predecessors (David Moyes and Louis van Gaal) couldn't - consistency.

And a change in the former Blackburn ace's attitude in training has also made a big difference.

"Even if I'm feeling a bit sore, a bit fatigued, I say to myself, 'Get out on the pitch.' I always feel better for doing that," Jones continued.

"In the past, I might have said, 'I'm feeling a bit tight I'll stay in.'"

Jones is expected to start against Liverpool on Sunday where, should Mourinho's men secure victory, they will move to within two points of their rivals from Merseyside.

