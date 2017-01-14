Whether you choose to hold it in high regard or not is up to you, but the Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine has become a big part of what the fans and wrestlers enjoy.

It’s considered a big honour when a star tops the PWI 500 list, suggesting they've had an incredible 12 months and effectively, becoming the best wrestler over the past year.

ANOTHER NEGATIVE AWARD

One thing that hasn’t changed over the last few years, though, is the fact that the fans still enjoy booing Roman Reigns.

He can’t seem to catch a break, and with the WWE’s continual refusal to turn him heel, it doesn’t seem like the audience will be fully supportive of him anytime soon.

Now, it’s just getting from bad to worse as the former United States Champion has made unwanted history by scooping the top prize in PWI’s latest awards.

Reigns has been voted the most hated wrestler of the year for 2016, despite being a face.

This is the first time in the magazine’s history that a good guy has been voted as the ‘most hated’ wrestler.

WORST WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

An excerpt from the magazine highlighting his achievement read: “Here’s a guy who fights honourably and abides by the rules.

“He has proven loyal and dedicated to family and friends. He always conducts himself as a gentleman, never ducks a challenge, and has managed to overcome the odds every time they seem stacked against him.

“And the fans boo the crap out of him.

“More than a quarter of our respondents cast their vote for Roman Reigns as the most hated wrestlers of the year, marking the first time in the history of the PWI Achievement Awards that a so-called ‘fan favourite’ has won this distinction.”

The likes of AJ Styles, Bayley and Shinsuke Nakamura were amongst the winners of the more positive awards.

Although, perhaps Reigns winning the award isn’t such a bad thing after all, considering the likes of Kurt Angle, Rick Rude and Chris Jericho have also held the honour of being the most hated.

What do you make of Roman Reigns being crowned PWI’s most hated wrestler of 2016? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

