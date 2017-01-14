Many Chargers fans are unhappy and very emotional about the team's decision in the past week to move from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Many traveled to the team's headquarters over the past couple of days to throw their Chargers gear in front of the building in protest against the decision to take the team out of San Diego.

Although he is trying to be positive about the situation he is now in, no one is more upset about the Chargers' relocation than their quarterback Philip Rivers. The 35-year-old was very emotional during a radio interview with Fox Sports about the topic earlier this week, saying he feels: "A little bit numb about it all. It hasn't really settled in."

He continued saying his love for San Diego and everything about it is special and awesome, but at the same time, he has to get excited about going to a new area and representing our team and winning as many games as possible.

"I'm kind of in the middle of that of leaving behind something that you love, you're thankful for. And you want to make sure everybody knows that. And then at the same time I don't want people here to go, 'Golly, he sure seems so fired up to go up there.' I'm just fired up all the time, whatever the task is. That's just the only way I know.

"I hope as the dust settles a little bit, I know there are a lot of emotions right now that people could understand that. I hope that when the dust does settle that the people that have been fans here for a long time can still watch a game on Sunday and go 'Hey, that's our quarterback.' You want them to still feel that because you always do. It's like your hometown.

"Time can make things better. And I know it's not going to ever just be great and San Diego is gonna just say 'Oh it's no big deal.' I know it's a big deal. Believe me. I know it's a big deal that it's come to this. I'm going to do my part the only way I know how.

"The Philip Rivers that San Diego's gotten over the last 13 years, that's what they're going to get up there. And I'm going to embrace that and go like crazy. I ain't going to be there for 13 years but I'm going to give them all I got for the short time I have left."

Rivers, like many Chargers fans, is finding it hard to leave the city he's called home for so long and embrace a move to L.A.

Chargers fans will always love Rivers for what he has done for the franchise over the years, but the relocation means they don't actually like the organisation any more as they've taken a big part of their city away from them.

