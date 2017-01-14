Joel Embiid is already one of the most popular stars in the NBA today, and he is only, technically, in his rookie season.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man has played a pivotal role in helping the organisation recover from their worst season in franchise history last year where they produced a record of 10-72.

The Sixers are actually on a three-game winning run - their longest streak in three years - and have already bettered last year's record with 12 wins on the board and around three months of the season left.

The Cameroonian center has averages of 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks this term, and if those stats weren't enough to warrant an All-Star selection next month in New Orleans, his social media presence might just do the trick.

After tweeting WWE COO and former 14-time world champion Triple H a picture of some Game-like passion before a Sixers game, the Cerebral Assassin replied with an edorsement for Embiid's place in the All-Star game.

Furthermore, before the Sixers' victory over the Hornets, Embiid entered the court paying homage to Triple H and performing his famous water spitting entrance.

Could the 7'0" center have a future appearance in the WWE? He has the size and charisma, but it seems that the All-Star game and helping to improve the Sixers are what matters most to the 22-year-old right now.