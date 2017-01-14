Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Julian Draxler.

Julian Draxler has just scored his second PSG goal and it is a beauty

Julian Draxler has taken no time at all to settle into life in the French capital.

Last week, having come off the bench, the midfielder took just minutes to make an impact and open his PSG account with a fine goal in the 7-0 rout of Ligue 2 side Bastia.

And now, just seven days later, he'd added his first league goal to the one in the cup he bagged by netting an absolute peach of a goal against Rennes.

With the big spending Parisians struggling to defend their title this season, it's clear that they need inspiration from somewhere as they continue to adapt to life without Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Judging by the evidence, there's a good chance that Draxler could be that man, as he opened the scoring against Rennes in spectacular fashion.

Having received a low-cut ball from the right, the 23-year-old was able to open his body up and stroke the ball into the net from just outside the 18-yard box.

And though he was completely open and under no pressure, the technique to execute a grass-cutter of that standard is nothing short of admirable.

The goal gave PSG a cushion for the remainder of the game to help cut Nice's lead at the top of the table to just three points. The win also brings them within a point of second placed Monaco, too.

After a somewhat indifferent final spell with Wolfsburg, he's more than making up for lost time in Paris.

