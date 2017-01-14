A potential fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been a much-discussed topic in the fighting world for the past couple of weeks.

Recently, Dana White offered both parties $25 million to fight each other, but nothing official has been discussed as of yet.

Still, that hasn't stopped many fans from dreaming about the potential matchup, whether it happen in a boxing ring or a UFC octagon.

The Score got in on the fun, offering a hilarious Pokemon-style simulation mocking the two fighters' distinct styles, the video of which can be seen below:

Mayweather is well-known for his evasive fighting style, wearing his opponents down while not taking any major punches himself. Therefore, his "evade" and "dodge" attacks are very fitting.

Meanwhile, McGregor tries to punch, but can't hit the elusive boxer, leading to him tiring quickly and losing his edge.

That's when Mayweather delivers the only successful attack of the fight, a "jab" that is "not every effective."

At the end, when the Mayweather character chooses to "run," he hilariously emerges from the fight with total earnings of $300 million.

A fight between the two stars would figure to be a lucrative deal for both parties, though, but whether a style, location and date can be set remains doubtful.

However, if a deal does get inked, the pay-per-view money would likely be historic, making the $300 million payout not too far-fetched.

