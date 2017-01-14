Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Blake Griffin.

What the L.A. Clippers need from Blake Griffin once he returns?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Blake Griffin has been away from the Los Angeles Clippers for so long that fans may be forgetting what the team looks like when they are completely whole.

On Wednesday night, coach Doc Rivers said that the All-Star power forward was on target for his return from surgery around the last week of January.

The Poster Child has missed almost 20 games since his injury and may reach that milestone before he returns to full time action.

L.A. is at its best when it has all three of Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Griffin together on the court. Rushing Griffin back before he is ready to go could prove disastrous to not only the Clippers’ playoff chances, but also their franchise outlook as a whole.

Here are three things that Lob City will need from their forward when he returns:

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

Statistical Production

Before he was taken out of the lineup with a leg injury, Griffin was throwing up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. That extra 20 points a game can be hard to replace when your team relies so heavily on three central pieces.

With the high flyer back in the fold, the pick and roll offensive sets that the Clippers use to devastating effect will be unlocked again. He brings back another threat in addition to bombing from deep and DJ lobs.

Not to say that sharpshooting from J.J. Redick and high percentage shots from Jordan are bad offensive options, but teams can find ways to take these options away with preparation. The one-two punch of Griffin and Paul changes that.

Los Angeles Clippers v Oklahoma City Thunder

Playmaking

As one of the league’s better post up scorers, despite the post ups being clunky looking, the 27-year-old demands double teams on the block. His increased skill at decision-making has led to great passes out of the post in the last couple of seasons.

For the entire Chris Paul era, everything in Lob City has run through CP3, but in an effort to preserve him for the playoffs, a shift to more Griffin would be beneficial. An assist percentage akin to Kevin Garnett and Larry Bird at 25 percent is enough to warrant a look.

When paired with DJ, the two bring out the best in each other as they gobble rebounds and allow the team to employ a very-difficult to guard forward/center pick and roll. With the former Sooner’s passing ability and shooting the opposition can’t afford to leave him open.

Detroit Pistons v Los Angeles Clippers

Chemistry and Rotations

Most importantly, it is important to start developing rotations near the halfway point of the season. L.A. has been without the full starting lineup for almost half of the season and a look at the dominant starter unit could be beneficial as they play better from ahead.

Integrating big pieces on the fly can be hard. If you don’t believe me, just ask the Cleveland Cavaliers who have had some trouble once they lost a crucial part of their lineup in J.R. Smith. Getting bodies back sooner is usually better than later.

There was talk last season that the Clippers would be better served as a full pick and roll unity with just DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul. Now that Golden State Warriors have upped the ante by adding Kevin Durant, it will take everything to challenge for the Western Conference.

Topics:
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
DeAndre Jordan
Chris Paul
Blake Griffin

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again