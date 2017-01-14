Blake Griffin has been away from the Los Angeles Clippers for so long that fans may be forgetting what the team looks like when they are completely whole.

On Wednesday night, coach Doc Rivers said that the All-Star power forward was on target for his return from surgery around the last week of January.

The Poster Child has missed almost 20 games since his injury and may reach that milestone before he returns to full time action.

L.A. is at its best when it has all three of Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan and Griffin together on the court. Rushing Griffin back before he is ready to go could prove disastrous to not only the Clippers’ playoff chances, but also their franchise outlook as a whole.

Here are three things that Lob City will need from their forward when he returns:

Statistical Production

Before he was taken out of the lineup with a leg injury, Griffin was throwing up 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. That extra 20 points a game can be hard to replace when your team relies so heavily on three central pieces.

With the high flyer back in the fold, the pick and roll offensive sets that the Clippers use to devastating effect will be unlocked again. He brings back another threat in addition to bombing from deep and DJ lobs.

Not to say that sharpshooting from J.J. Redick and high percentage shots from Jordan are bad offensive options, but teams can find ways to take these options away with preparation. The one-two punch of Griffin and Paul changes that.

Playmaking

As one of the league’s better post up scorers, despite the post ups being clunky looking, the 27-year-old demands double teams on the block. His increased skill at decision-making has led to great passes out of the post in the last couple of seasons.

For the entire Chris Paul era, everything in Lob City has run through CP3, but in an effort to preserve him for the playoffs, a shift to more Griffin would be beneficial. An assist percentage akin to Kevin Garnett and Larry Bird at 25 percent is enough to warrant a look.

When paired with DJ, the two bring out the best in each other as they gobble rebounds and allow the team to employ a very-difficult to guard forward/center pick and roll. With the former Sooner’s passing ability and shooting the opposition can’t afford to leave him open.

Chemistry and Rotations

Most importantly, it is important to start developing rotations near the halfway point of the season. L.A. has been without the full starting lineup for almost half of the season and a look at the dominant starter unit could be beneficial as they play better from ahead.

Integrating big pieces on the fly can be hard. If you don’t believe me, just ask the Cleveland Cavaliers who have had some trouble once they lost a crucial part of their lineup in J.R. Smith. Getting bodies back sooner is usually better than later.

There was talk last season that the Clippers would be better served as a full pick and roll unity with just DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul. Now that Golden State Warriors have upped the ante by adding Kevin Durant, it will take everything to challenge for the Western Conference.