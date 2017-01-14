After scoring during a 4-0 victory for his side, you’d think that Alexis Sanchez would be delighted.

However, after being substituted, the Chilean appeared to sulk whilst hiding underneath his big coat.

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Arsenal fans were alarmed at Sanchez’s reaction after a 3-3 draw away to Bournemouth.

At the final whistle, Sanchez threw down his gloves and stormed down the tunnel.

Reports later emerged that he refused to speak to anyone after the match. Whilst that kind of passion and desire to win may be applauded, the fact that he is yet to sign a new contract - which expires at the end of next season - was a worry for all Gooners.

So, when he reacted like he did after being replaced against Swansea, there was more worry for Arsenal supporters on Twitter. But some loved his reaction, saying that it proved he was a winner.

Check out Sanchez’s reaction and then the reaction from the Arsenal fans:

Despite Sanchez’s apparent strop, Arsenal’s win has lifted them up to third - above Liverpool on goal difference.

Ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Leicester, the Gunners were just five points behind the league leaders as they attempt to win their first league table since 2004.

As for Sanchez, he’s been in fine form this season - scoring 16 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

However, with behaviour like this and the continued despute over a new deal, it’s hardly surprising to see him being linked with a move away from the Emirates.

After the match, though, Arsene Wenger admitted he wasn’t concerned with Sanchez’s reaction.

“Looking at the game tonight, that is really minor, minor, minor,” said Wenger.

“Honestly I didn’t even look. I look at the players coming on. Danny Welbeck has not played for two years, that for me is much more important than an individual response.

“You have a player, 25 years of age, a regular in the national team and you have an opportunity to bring him on - that is something that is vital.”

Wenger added: “All players are frustrated when they come off - some show it, some don’t.

“I just made the decision I feel is right. He’s a good guy, he wants to do well for the team. There is no problem.

“Some south Americans are different to Europeans. You have to respect that.”

