Fresh off an NBA Global Games experience in Mexico City on Thursday night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would like to travel abroad again soon.

The outspoken owner told ESPN.com that it's time for the league to expand into other countries and said Mexico would be a good first step.

The Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 in Arena de Ciudad Mexico in the first NBA game played in Mexico since the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings squared off in 2015.

Cuban said he loved having his team play in Mexico City and thinks the Mexican capital can support a full-time NBA squad:

"I would love a team down here. I think it would really help the sport,'' Cuban said. "I would like to come back with the Mavericks, and every time that the NBA asks, we would love to be here.''

Though Dallas is 1,127 miles from Mexico City, it's only a three-hour flight, so travel wouldn't be that much more difficult for other NBA squads.

Before the Mavericks and Suns tipped off, the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets met in London in another NBA Global Games matchup. On Saturday, the Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs in another Mexico City-based game to close out the global series.

With both the Mavericks and Suns sporting 12-27 records and tied for last place in the Western Conference, Thursday night's matchup wasn't exactly the best the league has to offer. However, Mexican fans should be in for a treat on Saturday night as the 31-8 Spurs come to town.