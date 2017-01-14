Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Mark Cuban.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban open to NBA adding team in Mexico

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fresh off an NBA Global Games experience in Mexico City on Thursday night, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban would like to travel abroad again soon.

The outspoken owner told ESPN.com that it's time for the league to expand into other countries and said Mexico would be a good first step.

The Mavericks defeated the Phoenix Suns 113-108 in Arena de Ciudad Mexico in the first NBA game played in Mexico since the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings squared off in 2015.

Cuban said he loved having his team play in Mexico City and thinks the Mexican capital can support a full-time NBA squad:

"I would love a team down here. I think it would really help the sport,'' Cuban said. "I would like to come back with the Mavericks, and every time that the NBA asks, we would love to be here.''

Though Dallas is 1,127 miles from Mexico City, it's only a three-hour flight, so travel wouldn't be that much more difficult for other NBA squads.

BASKET-USA-MEX-PHOENIX-DALLAS

Before the Mavericks and Suns tipped off, the Indiana Pacers and Denver Nuggets met in London in another NBA Global Games matchup. On Saturday, the Suns will take on the San Antonio Spurs in another Mexico City-based game to close out the global series.

With both the Mavericks and Suns sporting 12-27 records and tied for last place in the Western Conference, Thursday night's matchup wasn't exactly the best the league has to offer. However, Mexican fans should be in for a treat on Saturday night as the 31-8 Spurs come to town.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
NBA Playoffs
Dallas Mavericks

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again