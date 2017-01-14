Under normal circumstances, Diego Costa's exclusion from the Chelsea line-up would come as a massive surprise.

However, you'd have to have been living under a rock not to have heard the news on Friday night that he had not travelled to Leicester following a furious bust-up with Antonio Conte.

The row was said to relate to interest in the striker from the Chinese Super League; Sky Sports reported that he was set for a £30million-a-year offer, and as the Blues really can't afford to lose him, it's easy to see why tensions were running high when he clashed with a fitness coach, as well as Conte, in training.

Article continues below

The timing of these revelations was far from ideal. Chelsea had lost their last Premier League outing 2-0 to Tottenham, so they needed everything to run smoothly at Leicester. Then came Friday's bombshell.

Nonetheless, it would perhaps be a little unprofessional for Conte to comment on the situation publicly. Slaven Bilic may have opted for that route regarding Dimitri Payet, but Chelsea's official line is clearly that this weekend is business as usual.

Article continues below

In fact, Conte's even gone a step further than that, by just pretending none of this ever happened. Prior to kick-off, he gave a rather surprising explanation for Costa's absence:

Various sources reported the story of the argument, so the general consensus is that it definitely did happen, whatever excuse Conte has for why he didn't include the Premier League's leading goalscorer.

It's safe to say the Chelsea fans weren't buying it regardless.

Yet, the Italian isn't the only one trying to sweep this under the carpet. Anyone checking Costa's social media for cryptic messages or declarations he wants to leave will have been disappointed to find this:

The Spain international, who has found the back of the net 14 times in the league this season, would be a huge loss if he did quit Stamford Bridge.

If the initial rumours are true, though, that could still be the case. Even so, you can hardly blame Conte for wanting to keep this sort of thing between him and his players, and he's probably just a little embarrassed that his "Go to China" comment is being reported.

It seems we're just going to have to wait this one out until the end of the transfer window.

Will Diego Costa still be at Chelsea at the end of the transfer window? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms