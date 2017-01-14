Having sent 38 of their players out on loan over the summer, Chelsea have been making moves to bring a few of them back this week.

Both Nathan Ake and Patrick Bamford were recalled from their respective spells with Bournemouth and Burnley having endured mixed fortunes.

Ake proved a hit on the south coast, hitting three goals in his 12 appearances for the Cherries, but has been handed the number 6 shirt upon his return to Stamford Bridge, hinting that he may well have played his way into Antonio Conte's plans sooner than first thought.

However, the same can't be said for Bamford. The young Englishman managed just 33 minutes of football in Lancashire.

This means that the 23-year-old has now failed to make an impression on Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley since his prolific season with Middlesbrough in 2014-15.

So with that in mind, where have the rumours claiming he could replace Diego Costa at Chelsea come from?

The spanish international hit the headlines this week after an apparent fall out with Antonio Conte was prompted by a lucrative offer coming in from China.

Costa was left out of Saturday's squad to take on defending Champions Leicester, prompting some to worry that Bamford has been brought back to cover for their top scorer's absence.

However, some have suggested that Bamford has been recalled as he will imminently be sold to Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms