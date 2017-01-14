Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Patrick Bamford.

Chelsea fans react to rumour that Patrick Bamford will replace Diego Costa

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having sent 38 of their players out on loan over the summer, Chelsea have been making moves to bring a few of them back this week.

Both Nathan Ake and Patrick Bamford were recalled from their respective spells with Bournemouth and Burnley having endured mixed fortunes.

Ake proved a hit on the south coast, hitting three goals in his 12 appearances for the Cherries, but has been handed the number 6 shirt upon his return to Stamford Bridge, hinting that he may well have played his way into Antonio Conte's plans sooner than first thought.

However, the same can't be said for Bamford. The young Englishman managed just 33 minutes of football in Lancashire.

This means that the 23-year-old has now failed to make an impression on Crystal Palace, Norwich and Burnley since his prolific season with Middlesbrough in 2014-15.

So with that in mind, where have the rumours claiming he could replace Diego Costa at Chelsea come from?

The spanish international hit the headlines this week after an apparent fall out with Antonio Conte was prompted by a lucrative offer coming in from China.

Costa was left out of Saturday's squad to take on defending Champions Leicester, prompting some to worry that Bamford has been brought back to cover for their top scorer's absence.

However, some have suggested that Bamford has been recalled as he will imminently be sold to Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again