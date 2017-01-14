Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is amongst the 11.

Shinsuke Nakamura amongst 11 NXT stars ready for WWE’s main roster

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging closer, you can be sure that an NXT star or two could be a surprise entrant, with Samoa Joe being a popular choice.

Not only that but with the Road to WrestleMania almost upon us, the night after the Grandest Stage of Them All always proves to have shocks in store for the fans and we should definitely get the same on April 3.

NEXT IN LINE

However, rather than guessing on who could walk through the curtains at any time, Wrestling Inc have provided the clearest indication yet as to which stars are next in line to get a call-up to the main roster.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

They’re reporting that while plans can change, with injuries and whatnot, several top NXT stars are in the current ‘Terry Taylor class’ at the WWE Performance Centre.

Being in that class means that you’re being groomed to move up to the main roster imminently, effectively being next in line.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

Why Rob Gronkowski's absence could spell disaster for Patriots in the playoffs

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

The two unlikely WWE RAW stars Vince McMahon is impressed with

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Who WWE originally wanted to enter WrestleMania 33 as WWE Champion

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher names the player who did a Dimitri Payet at Liverpool

Antonio Conte identifies the striker he wants to sign to replace Diego Costa [Sun]

Antonio Conte identifies the striker he wants to sign to replace Diego Costa [Sun]

They’re claiming that right now, two tag teams and seven singles stars are under consideration, not including the likes of Samoa Joe, Eric Young, Bobby Roode and Austin Aries who train away from everybody else.

11 ARE UNDER CONSIDERATION

The Australian duo of TM-61, as well as current NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are in that class.

Along with them, Hideo Itami, Elias Samson, Tye Dillinger, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, Kassius Ohno and current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura complete the class.

The class beneath them feature stars who aren’t completely ready to move up to the main roster, but will be moved to the higher class when the wrestlers above begin to filter out of NXT, such as The Revival, The Authors of Pain and Aleister Black.

Now we have to play the waiting game, and see which of them appears first.

Who out of the 11 do you think isn’t ready to be called up to WWE’s main roster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Royal Rumble
Triple H
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Triple H

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again