With the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edging closer, you can be sure that an NXT star or two could be a surprise entrant, with Samoa Joe being a popular choice.

Not only that but with the Road to WrestleMania almost upon us, the night after the Grandest Stage of Them All always proves to have shocks in store for the fans and we should definitely get the same on April 3.

However, rather than guessing on who could walk through the curtains at any time, Wrestling Inc have provided the clearest indication yet as to which stars are next in line to get a call-up to the main roster.

They’re reporting that while plans can change, with injuries and whatnot, several top NXT stars are in the current ‘Terry Taylor class’ at the WWE Performance Centre.

Being in that class means that you’re being groomed to move up to the main roster imminently, effectively being next in line.

They’re claiming that right now, two tag teams and seven singles stars are under consideration, not including the likes of Samoa Joe, Eric Young, Bobby Roode and Austin Aries who train away from everybody else.

The Australian duo of TM-61, as well as current NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are in that class.

Along with them, Hideo Itami, Elias Samson, Tye Dillinger, Alexander Wolfe, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas, Kassius Ohno and current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura complete the class.

The class beneath them feature stars who aren’t completely ready to move up to the main roster, but will be moved to the higher class when the wrestlers above begin to filter out of NXT, such as The Revival, The Authors of Pain and Aleister Black.

Now we have to play the waiting game, and see which of them appears first.

