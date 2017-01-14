There will never be a time where the WWE can satisfy every single fan, and push every single star on the roster at the same time, that’s just the nature of the business.

Even today, fans will always bring up that there’s a certain star or tag team that the WWE are wasting, and they could be stars if the WWE gives them enough opportunities and enough of a push to make them succeed.

POOR BOOKING

There have been plenty in the past year alone, with guys like Tyler Breeze not fulfilling his potential.

However, according to Animal of the Road Warriors – also known as the Legion of Doom – there are two stand-out stars that the WWE aren’t utilising correctly, and they are two names that fans have brought up numerous times.

Dolph Ziggler and Curtis Axel.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Animal revealed that the WWE have mishandled them, especially Axel who could have been huge.

ZIGGLER AND AXEL

He said: “Right now, so many others teams are not ready for that push, nor are they utilised in the fashion they should be.

“Dolph Ziggler is a perfect example. He is the modern day Mr. Perfect, but all they do is build him up to beat him.

“They have a third generation star in Joe Hennig – who they call Curtis Axel – who is a superstar that is underutilised and one of the most talented wrestlers in the company.

“Why not use his heritage with the Hennig name? That’s a conversation I’ve had with many other legends.”

Axel will definitely face a tough road ahead to become as popular as he did alongside Paul Heyman, and with the WWE’s continual refusal to use the Hennig name, it doesn’t look too good for him.

Ziggler, on the other hand, has recently turned heel and is featured a lot more on television since the brand split.

While many also believe he’s past his best, he can still achieve a lot more as a bad guy on the blue brand.

Do you think Dolph Ziggler and Curtis Axel are underutilised? Or are WWE booking them correctly? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

