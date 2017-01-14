Harry Kane's girlfriend had a baby last weekend and Karren Brady is pretty angry about it.

The West Ham chairman has got enough on her plate right now without Tottenham players upsetting her.

Results might have improved at the London Stadium, but the Hammers are still 12th - and that's without the Dimitri Payet saga.

Brady and her cohort of David Gold and David Sullivan must be furious with Payet's antics after he refused to play for the club again.

That seems to pale in significance, though, when Harry Kane has had the audacity to become a father, and then be happy about it.

Article continues below

"Congratulations to Harry Kane for his ‘assist’ in the birth of daughter Ivy Jane . . . but that’s all it was," Brady wrote in her Sun column.

"All the heavy work was done by your girlfriend, Harry — although you might not think so from his tweet that opens “Me and @KateGoodlandx had our beautiful baby girl. "

"The lad wins no points from me for strangling the English language — or for good manners."

What's all that about?!

To be fair, Kane deserves extra props for not doing the 'baby celebration' despite having three opportunities to do so against West Brom.

The England striker's been in brilliant form this season and is now just one point behind Premier League top-scorer Diego Costa despite having missed seven weeks of the campaign through injury.

His hat-trick in Spurs' 4-0 win over the Baggies means he's now hit 13 league goals this season - including two, incidentally, against West Ham in November, so maybe that's where all this has come from.

There's usually no love lost between Tottenham and West Ham, but this particular vendetta hasn't gone down well with anyone. In fact, it wasn't long before football's First Lady was getting destroyed on Twitter.

Brady isn't the most popular figure regardless having been one of the architects of the move to Stratford, which it's fair to say has been a disaster. She's funny on The Apprentice though.

And so, as Kane takes the match ball home to his newly-enlarged family, you get the feeling only one person's had the last laugh here.

Will Harry Kane win the Golden Boot again this season? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms