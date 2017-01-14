Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea fans compare Marcos Alonso to Diego Costa after brace vs Leicester

Many were anticipating Chelsea's downfall following their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last week. 

Having seen their 13-game winning run come to an end at White Hart Lane, some thought that the wheels were about to come off and with the chasing pack closing in behind them, the pressure to get a positive result against Leicester.

But this was seemingly made worse when news broke that Diego Costa was out of the squad following an alleged bust up with manager Antonio Conte and the club's fitness coach.

But anybody worried needn't have worried as the unlikely figure of Marcos Alonso stepped up to the plate to hit a brace in his absence.

Before this weekend, the Spaniard had never scored twice in the same game for the entirety of his professional career, but he was in inspired form in front of goal against the hapless Foxes.

Alonso hit his goals six minutes into each half and with Pedro adding a late third the result was a an easy one in the end up.

Many fans had labelled Alonso as the weak link in their defence but his brace has put him alongside John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic as the only other Chelsea defenders to score twice in one match in the Premier League era.

And it seems that there are a few Blues supporters that want Alonso moved up front...

