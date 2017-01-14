Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Both Alonso and Vettel enter their final years of contract in 2017..

Alonso to hold fire on contract negotiations until "after a few races"

Football News
Two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso, is planning negotiations for a new contract with McLaren-Honda after “a few races”, according to executive director, Zak Brown.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Brown claims Alonso wants to first establish the competitiveness of McLaren before re-signing, after two disappointing seasons with the F1 Team.

Alonso, who currently holds 32 Grand Prix wins, finished 7th in his past two competitions in Belgium and Malaysia. He has not finished in higher than fifth place since re-joining McLaren in 2015.

"If I were him, I'd want to see how we perform before I started making decisions. You can't blame him for that. But I think we're all waiting to see and that goes both ways."

The driver market is proving to be an interesting one this year. Alongside Alonso, at the tail-end of a three-year contract, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel also finds himself entering the final year of contract this year. With such heavyweights attracting significant attention, Brown’s eagerness to re-sign his veteran driver is understandable.

"Vettel's out of contract next year is my understanding. So, as you can imagine, next year's going to be an exciting driver market.”

Nevertheless, Brown feels confident that the 35-year-old is committed to the outfit, and contract extension can be negotiated. New regulations will facilitate an overhaul of F1 cars; how Alonso finds these new cars will have significant impact on any decisions regarding the Spaniard’s future.

Partnered with 24-year-old rookie, Stoffel Vandoorne, Alonso will have some tough decisions to make going into his 17th season of F1.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

"He's definitely committed to the project, but his contract is up and he's in high demand as you can imagine”

"Obviously, we'd love to keep [Alonso]. He's one of the greatest drivers on the track, if not the best. But we're just going to see how things go and kick off those conversations a few races into the year."

