Paul Scholes reveals the Chelsea player he thinks is too slow

Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester was a case of no Diego Costa, no problem.

All the pre-match talk surrounded the controversial striker's absence from the Blues' squad, but a Marcos Alonso brace and a second-half strike from Pedro sealed the three points for Antonio Conte's side.

Given the way that Leicester have collapsed since winning the title in May, it has to be said that the result wasn't entirely surprising.

The Foxes struggled to create many opportunities and after a quiet evening in goal, Thibaut Courtois kept his 12th clean sheet of the season.

However, that's not to say that Chelsea can afford to get complacent.

Their defence have been in fine form since the switch to three at the back, but Paul Scholes still has one big concern about one of their players.

Too slow

While commentating on the game on BT Sport, Scholes took a moment to berate Gary Cahill, quoted by Squawka:

“He’s slow, I don’t think he can turn."

Cahill almost came unstuck when facing his own goal, but as the scoreline suggests, Leicester didn't make him pay.

To be fair, the England centre-back is now 31, so it's no wonder he's not as quick as he used to be.

It doesn't seem that Conte shares Scholes' view, though, as while he's been revamping his back three this season, Cahill has kept his place.

Ever-present

The former Bolton man hasn't yet missed a Premier League game this term, and instead, it's John Terry who's been phased out.

Meanwhile, it's Claudio Ranieri who'll be scratching his head as to what went so wrong for his players.

The Italian tried to emulate his compatriot Conte's famous system by employing his own three-man defence, but Wes Morgan's tortoise-like performance proved why it's Chelsea, and not the champions, who are on course for the top spot.

