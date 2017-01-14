Emmanuel Petit gave a hilarious reaction to Andy Carroll's overhead kick

It's fair to say that a few of us gave an over the top reaction when we say Andy Carroll's over head kick against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers hit man rose above the Palace back line to ensure that his side came away with a valuable three points and made the headlines in the process for his acrobatic effort.

The 6ft 3in striker met Michael Antonio's sublime cross with the kick to send the suffering Hammers fans into raptures by securing a much needed 2-0 win.

But there was one man whose reaction was akin to that of any die-hard West Ham fan; Emmanuel Petit.

The Frenchman was doing his punditry duties for BT Sport on Saturday afternoon when he saw the goal go in and his reaction was just hilarious.

When the ball hit the back of the net he rose from his seat to scream "Ooh la la, what a goal. Unbelievable goal."

The rest of his punditry team then rushed over to his screen to see just what had got such a rise out of him.

And within no time they are all pouring over the goal themselves.

Of course, the goal will come as a much needed distraction for the east London club after news broke this week of Dimitri Payet's desire to leave the club.

The France international was the club's best player last term but has struggled to recapture that same form and it now seems that the reason behind his dip is because he is looking to leave.

