Sturridge cut a frustrated figure against Southampton .

Jamie Carragher explains why Daniel Sturridge shouldn't play vs Manchester United

Liverpool's title challenge faces one of its biggest tests yet when they head to Manchester United on Sunday.

After Chelsea, Tottenham, and Arsenal all handed out thrashings, it's imperative that Jurgen Klopp's men make a statement against their old rivals.

However, that's going to be easier said than done.

United have won their last nine games in a row in all competitions, so it's going to take something special to stop them.

Even without Sadio Mane, who's made his way to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool have plenty of attacking options, so it's now up to Klopp to discern which XI he thinks is capable of undoing the Red Devils.

If it were up to former centre-back and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, Divock Origi would be in the starting line-up - and he's made it perfectly clear who he thinks hasn't earned his spot.

“The whole reason Jurgen Klopp signed Mane in the summer was that he had what they lacked, which was a player who would penetrate in behind defences," he began, via talkSPORT.

Sturridge won't run 

“That used to be Sturridge, when he first came to the club, I think with the injuries Daniel has had over the last few years have made him the sort of player who wants the ball to feet all the time.

Southampton v Liverpool - EFL Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

“He doesn’t want to run behind, maybe he is worried about pulling a muscle or whatever it may be."

Carragher's comments about Sturridge haven't come out of nowhere.

The England striker struggled in the EFL Cup defeat to Southampton in midweek, and that could well mean that Klopp puts his faith in Origi instead.

Origi over Sturridge 

“I think without Mane – and at Southampton it stood out a mile – you can’t really think who would fill in that role now," Carragher added.

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

“You could play Origi as the central striker, as he did in all the big European away games last season, and look for that pace on the counter-attack.

“There will be plenty of space at Man United so I fully expect Origi to play ahead of Sturridge, if he’s going to go with a centre-forward in his team.”

