Pedro pulled off stunning no look back heel vs Leicester

Last season we hardly saw anything of what made Pedro such a key figure at Barcelona for so long.

The Spanish international looked a shadow of his former self, though to be fair to him, so did the rest of the Chelsea squad, but thanks to Antonio Conte's influence, he looks to be enjoying his football once again this term.

And there was a moment during Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Leicester that showed just how much confidence he's playing with right now.

With the Blues already 2-0 up, Leicester looked jaded and well beaten, but Chelsea still had more business to take care of to ensure their fans made the long drive back to London in a buoyant mood.

And Pedro took it upon himself to really give them something to cheer about.

Receiving the ball with his back to goal, he swivelled and managed to knock the ball into the path of teammate Willian on the right side of Leicester's box.

The Brazil international then crossed the ball back into the mixer for Pedro to nod the ball home and finish the move that he helped start.

It's really something quite special, see the video below.

Of course the main talking point was the absence of striker Diego Costa.

Rumours before the game suggested that a lucrative offer from China had turned the player's head, which led to an argument with manager Antonio Conte.

However, on the night his services weren't missed as the Blues found themselves a goalscorer from the most unlikely of sources.

Right-Back Marcos Alonso, who had so often been billed as the weak link in Chelsea's defence found the net on either side of the break to make himself a most unusual hero for the night.

