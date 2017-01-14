Diego Simeone makes surprise dig at Cristiano Ronaldo

There weren't many football fans who disagreed with Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or.

The Portuguese enjoyed a thoroughly brilliant 2016, winning the Champions League and the Euros and playing a key role in both.

Unfortunately, despite this being CR7's fourth time winning the award, he's always going to have his doubters.

The major criticism levelled at his triumph is that the award doesn't always reflect individual brilliance, but has more to do with if the players' teams have been successful.

And one surprising proponent of that view appears to be Diego Simeone.

Despite Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Real Betis, their manager was in no mood to celebrate, and instead used his post-match interview to take a completely unprovoked swipe at Ronaldo.

Surprise dig

"Do you have doubts about results being the most important thing? Look who won the Ballon d'Or," he said, per Goal.

Atleti fans are probably loving his jibe at their city rivals' best player, but maybe he's just disappointed that his compatriot Lionel Messi didn't win, or that his own player Antoine Griezmann only came third in the voting.

Yet, Simeone, like the rest of the Vicente Calderon, had just come off the back of a nervy 90 minutes.

The club's supporters were not their usually raucous selves, and in fact that may explain the Argentinian's bad mood.

Simeone angry

"I played here for five years and have coached here for five more and I know everything [about the club]," he added.

"When the atmosphere begins to quieten it irritates me a little. We tried to not let that feeling, that sense of tranquillity in the crowd, be transmitted on to the field.

"I don't like it when it's quiet."

It's a very different picture to the Bernabeu on Real Madrid's last La Liga outing.

Before Los Blancos' 5-0 win over Granada last weekend, Ronaldo was met with a mosaic of golden cards bearing his 'CR7' nickname as he paraded his Ballon d'Or trophies on the pitch.

No wonder his haters are getting a little bitter.

