Lionel Messi matches amazing goalscoring record set by Raul

Barcelona got back to their best form on Saturday with a 5-0 drubbing of Las Palmas to get their La Liga title challenge back on track.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Arda Turan, Aleix Vidal and a brace from Luis Suarez helped them overcome the islanders in what turned out to be a rather routine encounter.

However, in finding the net, Lionel Messi matched a record that had been previously set by Real Madrid legend Raul.

Yes, Las Palmas were the only La Liga side that Messi had never scored against.

That's almost possible to imagine given his goalscoring exploits over the years, but one way or another they somehow managed to shut him out every time.

The goal may have appeared to be just a standard close-range finish, the kind the 29-year-old has scored time and again, but it had a much bigger connotation for the player, who must now be running out of records to break.

Furthermore, the goal was Messi's 27th in all competitions so far this term.

He's bagged 14 in the league with 10 coming in the Champions League, two in the Copa Del Rey and another arriving at the World Club Cup.

Not bad considering he's made 24 appearances.

There was also good news for Luis Suarez, too, who chalked up two goals of his own. Since joining the club he's hit 70 goals in 79 appearances to highlight his own importance to their cause.

And the pair of them combined made up for the absence of Neymar, who was left on the bench for the occasion.

