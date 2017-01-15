Chelsea would be in a very different position without Diego Costa's goals

Despite managing a 3-0 win over Leicester in Diego Costa's absence, Chelsea will be under no illusions about the striker's importance for their title push.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked as if nothing could stand in the Blues' way to glory, but that was before news broke that Costa could be on his way to the Chinese Super League.

Sky Sports have it that there is a £30million-a-year offer on the table for the Spain international, but his current club must be reluctant to sell their main man.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old is the Premier League's leading goalscorer having found the back of the net 14 times so far this term.

It goes without saying that they largely have him to thank for their position at the top of the table, but it's worth thinking about where exactly they would be without him.

Article continues below

GiveMeSport have done a little number-crunching, and it doesn't make happy reading for Antonio Conte.

We've taken the liberty of taking the forward's goals away from Chelsea's results, and they'd be a total of 13 points worse off. Obviously, this isn't an entirely scientifically-proven method, but you get the idea.

Costa's impact

The big question, then, is where this would leave them. Their current tally is 52 points, which is incidentally more than they managed in the whole of last season, so it's pretty good going.

Without the points from Costa's goals, though, they would find themselves in sixth - only ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

While it's a world away from their troubles under Jose Mourinho in the 2015/2016 campaign, it still suggests Conte is heavily reliant on the controversial star.

It remains to be seen how all this will be resolved. Chelsea's strategy so far seems to have been to feign a back injury on Costa's behalf, but only so much time can elapse before a big decision has to be made on his future.

Should Chelsea sell Diego Costa? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms