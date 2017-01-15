Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Costa has been instrumental in Chelsea's revival this season .

Chelsea would be in a very different position without Diego Costa's goals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite managing a 3-0 win over Leicester in Diego Costa's absence, Chelsea will be under no illusions about the striker's importance for their title push.

Just a few weeks ago, it looked as if nothing could stand in the Blues' way to glory, but that was before news broke that Costa could be on his way to the Chinese Super League.

Sky Sports have it that there is a £30million-a-year offer on the table for the Spain international, but his current club must be reluctant to sell their main man.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old is the Premier League's leading goalscorer having found the back of the net 14 times so far this term.

It goes without saying that they largely have him to thank for their position at the top of the table, but it's worth thinking about where exactly they would be without him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Listen: Philip Rivers emotionally holds back tears in reaction to Chargers L.A. move

Listen: Philip Rivers emotionally holds back tears in reaction to Chargers L.A. move

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

WWE reportedly pick out huge WrestleMania 33 opponent for Shane McMahon

Rumoured backstage concern over the main event future of top WWE star

Rumoured backstage concern over the main event future of top WWE star

Alexis sends Arsenal fans into meltdown with his reaction after being subbed

Alexis sends Arsenal fans into meltdown with his reaction after being subbed

Video: Messi sends the whole Las Palmas defence the wrong way with great skill

Video: Messi sends the whole Las Palmas defence the wrong way with great skill

GiveMeSport have done a little number-crunching, and it doesn't make happy reading for Antonio Conte.

We've taken the liberty of taking the forward's goals away from Chelsea's results, and they'd be a total of 13 points worse off. Obviously, this isn't an entirely scientifically-proven method, but you get the idea.

Costa's impact

The big question, then, is where this would leave them. Their current tally is 52 points, which is incidentally more than they managed in the whole of last season, so it's pretty good going.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League

Without the points from Costa's goals, though, they would find themselves in sixth - only ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

While it's a world away from their troubles under Jose Mourinho in the 2015/2016 campaign, it still suggests Conte is heavily reliant on the controversial star.

It remains to be seen how all this will be resolved. Chelsea's strategy so far seems to have been to feign a back injury on Costa's behalf, but only so much time can elapse before a big decision has to be made on his future.

Should Chelsea sell Diego Costa? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again