For those of you that didn’t stay up until the early hours to watch James DeGale vs Badou Jack in New York, you missed one hell of a fight.

DeGale looked on course for victory - especially after the IBF champions floored the WBC title holder in the very first round.

However, the most dramatic moment occurred in the 12th. DeGale was knocked down by Jack - the first time he’s been knocked down in his career - which prevented him a win.

Despite that, one judge scored the fight 114-112 in his favour, but two scores of 113-113 saw both men retain their super-middleweight belts.

Whenever a draw occurs in boxing, there are always immediate recalls for a rematch - and that’s exactly what happened post-fight. However, Jack suggested afterward that he may make the step up to light-heavyweight rather than a return fight.

Rematch

But try telling that to DeGale. His record now stands at 23 wins, one draw and one defeat from his 25 professional bouts and, despite having a tough night, he’s very keen for a rematch.

"He busted my ear drum and I lost my teeth. I thought I'd done enough but it was the knockdown," he told Sky Sports.



"I've had 25 fights, I'm going to get better, I want the rematch! I'm glad I'm still the champ and I'm coming home with the title but I'm so upset that I didn't come with the WBC belt.

"The main thing is I didn't lose, I'm still the champ and I can move forward."

The referee punch

But one moment that will be shown for months and years to come occurred in a tight fifth round.

With the two fighters throwing a few undercuts, the referee stepped in on the sound of the bell. However, Jack didn’t see him coming a caught him with an almighty left hook. It caught the ref flush in the face as he struggled to stand.

Take a look at the incredible moment below:

DeGale started strongly and a left hand sent Jack stumbling backward inside the opening three minutes.

But Jack bounced back and a strong left hook caught DeGale in the eye during the fourth round. And then, in the sixth, as body shot appeared to trouble DeGale.

Jack was on top in the eight as well, with a punch dislodging his opponents gumshield but DeGale hit back in the ninth with a series of his own hooks - although he lost his gum shield once again.

But it was that moment in the final round that altered the outcome of the fight. Jack dropped him with a short uppercut with DeGale clambering to his feet and responded in the final few seconds.

