LAKERS (15-29) 97, CLIPPERS (28-14) 113

DeAndre Jordan (24/21/0) led the Los Angeles Clippers to an easy win over city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as he shot an impressive 12-of-13 from the field on his way to a double-double. Chris Paul (20/5/13) also notched a double-double of his own as the Clippers improve to a perfect 6-0 in 2017. Jordan Clarkson (21/4/3) had a team-high in points for the Lakers but it was a third consecutive loss and seventh in 10 games for the Purple and Gold.

PELICANS (16-25) 99, BULLS (20-21) 107

All-Star Jimmy Butler (28/8/6) returned from injury to help the Bulls snap a 3-game losing streak. Dwyane Wade (22/5/5) also came up huge by posting 17 points in the fourth quarter and Taj Gibson (15/16/1) added a double-double. Once again, though, a monster night from Anthony Davis (36/14/2) wasn't enough to get his team a W.

SPURS (31-9) 105, SUNS (13-27) 108

Phoenix stunned San Antonio by claiming victory against Gregg Popovich's men behind a career night from Devin Booker (39/2/2) in front of a record crowd in Mexico. It was the youngster's second successive 39-point game, but it came in a winning effort on this occasion. Kawhi Leonard (38/4/3) led the Spurs in scoring in the surprising defeat.

SIXERS (12-26) 93, WIZARDS (20-19) 109

John Wall (25/7/7) continued his excellent recent form by inspiring Washington to a win against a Philadelphia team who came into the game on a three-game winning streak. All five starters for the Wizards were in double figures. With Joel Embiid resting, Jahlil Okafor (26/9/0) was given a start and he grasped his opportunity well with a strong showing in the loss.

MAGIC (17-25) 107, JAZZ (26-16) 114

Gordon Hayward (23/5/7) once again underlined his All-Star credentials with an eye-catching performance shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field. Rudy Gobert (19/19/2) added a big double-double as the Jazz's starting five all posted double figures in scoring. Elfrid Payton (28/9/9) had a game-high in points and almost posted a triple-double in the defeat.