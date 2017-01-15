Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Devin Booker.

The Suns stun the Spurs; The Clippers ease past the Lakers; Bulls snap losing streak

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LAKERS (15-29) 97, CLIPPERS (28-14) 113

DeAndre Jordan (24/21/0) led the Los Angeles Clippers to an easy win over city rivals the Los Angeles Lakers as he shot an impressive 12-of-13 from the field on his way to a double-double. Chris Paul (20/5/13) also notched a double-double of his own as the Clippers improve to a perfect 6-0 in 2017. Jordan Clarkson (21/4/3) had a team-high in points for the Lakers but it was a third consecutive loss and seventh in 10 games for the Purple and Gold.

PELICANS (16-25) 99, BULLS (20-21) 107

All-Star Jimmy Butler (28/8/6) returned from injury to help the Bulls snap a 3-game losing streak. Dwyane Wade (22/5/5) also came up huge by posting 17 points in the fourth quarter and Taj Gibson (15/16/1) added a double-double. Once again, though, a monster night from Anthony Davis (36/14/2) wasn't enough to get his team a W.

SPURS (31-9) 105, SUNS (13-27) 108

Phoenix stunned San Antonio by claiming victory against Gregg Popovich's men behind a career night from Devin Booker (39/2/2) in front of a record crowd in Mexico. It was the youngster's second successive 39-point game, but it came in a winning effort on this occasion. Kawhi Leonard (38/4/3) led the Spurs in scoring in the surprising defeat.

SIXERS (12-26) 93, WIZARDS (20-19) 109

John Wall (25/7/7) continued his excellent recent form by inspiring Washington to a win against a Philadelphia team who came into the game on a three-game winning streak. All five starters for the Wizards were in double figures. With Joel Embiid resting, Jahlil Okafor (26/9/0) was given a start and he grasped his opportunity well with a strong showing in the loss.

MAGIC (17-25) 107, JAZZ (26-16) 114

Gordon Hayward (23/5/7) once again underlined his All-Star credentials with an eye-catching performance shooting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field. Rudy Gobert (19/19/2) added a big double-double as the Jazz's starting five all posted double figures in scoring. Elfrid Payton (28/9/9) had a game-high in points and almost posted a triple-double in the defeat.

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Northwest Division
Phoenix Suns
Pacific Division
LA Clippers
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Southeast Division
LA Lakers
Washington Wizards
New Orleans Pelicans
Utah Jazz
Orlando Magic

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again