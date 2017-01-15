To say James DeGale vs Badou Jack lived up to the billing, would be quite the understatement.

Furthermore, the British fighter had looked on course for victory having floored Jack just one round into the bout. The WBC champion soon made his way back into the fight though with strong performances in both round six and eight.

DeGale couldn’t quite secure the victory, however. A short uppercut in round 12 saw the 30-year-old taste canvas for the first time in his eight-year professional career.

In fact, it took that record-breaking punch for Jack to swing the judge’s decision away from a DeGale win.

With the New York crowd treated to a classic, the bout was concluded as a draw with both fighters having their hands raised by the referee. In spite of one judge calling the contest 114-112 in the IBF titleholder’s favour, he was overruled by two decisions of 113-113.

Therefore, the spoils were settled and neither fighter lost their super-middleweight titles.

It proved a truly grueling match above all, though. DeGale emerged from the fight with a front tooth missing and even the referee took a blow when Jack miscued a left hook in the fifth.

DeGale still had time to talk to the media after the fight, despite citing that his eardrum had been ‘busted’ during the affair.

That was the least of his worries during interviews though as his chat with Sky Sports soon descended into a rather awkward interruption session with a little someone called Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The 30-year-old first came over to compliment promoter Eddie Hearn yet descended into an odd back and fourth over respect. While any hostility had fizzled about by the conclusion, it’s certainly a painful watch.

The bizarre incident can be seen below:

Money – as he is appropriately coined – is retired on his own admission and was present at the Barclays Center simply as a spectator. That being said, it hasn’t served to quell the superlative rumours of a fight with Conor McGregor.

While the speculation may continue to prove just that, it’s clear that he can’t resist the limelight either way.

Besides, if anything, the American was rather brave striking a nerve with a man who had just been through 12 rounds of grueling boxing. DeGale may have lost his teeth, but not his crown.

