The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

What will happen with Diego Costa in the coming weeks?

After an argument with a fitness coach at Chelsea, the forward was left out of the clash against Leicester.

While a move to China has been mooted, Conte played down the incident following their 3-0 victory against the champions. Conte said that the controversial striker was just missing due to a back injury.

“Diego was training on Tuesday and felt a pain in his back. He didn’t train during the week and for this reason he was unavailable today,” he insisted.

"I don't know and the club doesn't know anything about the reports of Costa to China. The truth is what I told you before".

And Conte didn’t reveal how long he’ll be out for, either.

“I don't know how long it will take, I don't have his pain," said Conte. "We'll see about this next week".

Judging by Conte’s words, Chelsea fans have absolutely nothing to worry about.

The reason Costa wants to quit

However, according to a report in The Sun, they should be very worried indeed.

That’s because they’re claiming that Costa is hell-bent on quitting Chelsea, claiming that he hates English football.

The report suggests that Costa and his representatives have been looking at the possibility of a move to China since the end of November. And he’s also told his friends that “he will do anything to force a move during this transfer window” claiming that he “hates English football and hates the FA”.

A Chinese source told The Sun: “Costa is the No 1 target and we know that he wants to come here. The personal terms have been agreed in principle. But Chelsea are adamant they do not want to sell at least until the end of their season.”

The claim that Costa hates the FA is certainly believable. He has been involved in numerous controversial incidents with the FA and various opponents since his move from Atletico Madrid in 2014 and he feels he’s being unfairly targeted.

There was speculation linking Costa with a move to his former club last summer but the arrival of Antonio Conte saw him remain at Stamford Bridge.

Without Costa

And it seemed Conte had tamed the Brazilian-born star with 14 goals in 19 league appearances helping the Blues sit pretty at the top of the league.

However, this latest incident has thrown Costa’s future in west London into doubt and has the potential to derail Chelsea’s title challenge.

But they didn’t seem to miss him much during their dismantlement of Leicester at the King Power Stadium. A brace from Marcos Alonso and another from Pedro saw them go seven points clear at the top of the league.

If Costa gets his way, Conte will be having to deal without his main man for the remainder of the campaign.

