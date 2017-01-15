Arsene Wenger is a man that divides the opinion of Arsenal supporters and then some.

While some Gunners take pride in the stability and style of football the Frenchman brings, others believe he is wasting away the club and should have jumped ship years ago. It’s certainly a touchy subject.

The club itself though, seems to have made up its mind. In fact, there could be a huge decision over the 67-year-old made as soon as March.

Judgment call

Wenger’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium comes to a close at the end of this season. Therefore, Arsenal have the opportunity to simply ease out the Frenchman by doing, well, nothing.

It would mark a peaceful end to a 20-year spell that has produced just two FA Cups in the past 12 years.

Nevertheless, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are set to offer Wenger yet another contract at the club. It would prove a controversial decision that both questions the club’s ambition and outrages a great number of supporter groups.

The report believes that the Frenchman will receive the offer of a two-year deal on his desk in March. The proposition is scheduled for the international break that month that sees England lock horns with Germany.

This is despite the fact that many thought Wenger’s position would be reviewed as late as the summer. Arsenal, however; seem more enthused to secure a decision as early as possible.

Given Wenger’s happiness at the club and passion to extend his stay upon previous offers, it is highly likely that he will jump on any contract put forward.

Whether supporters like it or not, Wenger looks set to stay and his backing at the club remains.

Sanchez and Ozil

In addition, making a final call in the coming months will allow the club to focus on resolving the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

The pair have contributed 25 goals and 16 assists this season – exemplification of their importance to the Gunners. Even so, months and months have rolled by without Arsenal being able to tie them down to the club.

This has proven particularly troublesome in the case of Ozil who is believed to be demanding wages comparable to that of Paul Pogba.

Furthermore, as per Sky Sports, the German is only willing to commit to Arsenal when Wenger’s future is made clear to him. It is believed that a new contract for the manager would persuade Ozil, in turn, to commit his future.

Therefore, even supporters who want Wenger out may have their opinions tempered by the prospect of Ozil for a few more seasons.

That being said, it won’t completely diminish the effects of a decision that will – without doubt - provoke great tension and uneasiness come March.

