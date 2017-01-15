Lionel Messi has started 2017 rather impressively, hasn’t he?

The Argentine superstar scored three brilliant free-kicks in his first three fixtures of the new calendar year as he looked to bounce back from the disappointment of losing out to Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s ‘The Best.’

But it seems Messi has got a bit bored of scoring from free-kicks. Instead, he's started trying to find the net from corners.

That’s what he attempted during Barcelona’s clash against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Luis Enrique’s side romped to a comfortable 5-0 victory to go within two points of Real Madrid - although they’ve played two more matches.

A brace from Luis Suarez, plus goals from Messi, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal ensured the Catalans kept up the pressure on Madrid.

Confidence was high at the Camp Nou and that was epitomised by Messi’s attempt to score from the corner flag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw goalkeeper Javi Varas creeping off his line and attempted to swing his kick inside the near post. And it was almost perfect as it cannoned back off the post leaving Varas scrambling.

Messi's effort

Take a look at the outrageous effort below:

Barca's title hopes

Messi will have to continue to be at his magical best if Barcelona are to win their third consecutive La Liga title.

Madrid could be eight points clear if they win their two games in hand and, with them currently on a 40-match unbeaten streak, you certainly wouldn’t bet against them doing just that.

The best chance Barcelona have of overhauling Madrid is surely going to the Bernabeu and leaving with all three points. They will have to wait until April 23 to get that opportunity, though, in the second El Clasico of the campaign.

First, Messi and co. will be focusing on the Copa del Rey with their quarter-final clash against Real Sociedad next week.

Then, next month, they face Paris Saint-Germain when the Champions League returns in February.

All upcoming ‘keepers that will be facing Barcelona in the next couple of weeks will have to be concentrating whenever they concede a corner because there’s no doubt Messi will attempt to score after coming so close this weekend.

