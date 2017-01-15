Henrikh Mkhitaryan is proving his worth at Manchester United and his performances are only getting better in the Premier League.

Having started life at Old Trafford with regular demotions to the bench, the Armenian has taken his opportunities with both hands having been let off the leash. The Special One must be rubbing his hands together.

However, while the 27-year-old is certainly in favour when it comes to team selection, it’s not quite the case when it comes to hugs. In fact, Mourinho seems to have a go-to man with post-match embraces.

Turnaround

When Mkhitaryan swapped Borussia Dortmund for the Theatre of Dreams at £27 million, it looked nothing short of a steal. After all, the Armenian ended the 2015-16 season with a dizzying 23 goals and 15 assists.

Nevertheless, it took the winger months to settle in Manchester.

This was no more the case than in the opening Manchester derby of the season that saw United swallow their pride in a 2-1 defeat. Mkhitaryan suffered the ignominy of being substituted at half-time upon his very first start.

The ex-Dortmund man, as per the Daily Mail, described the game himself: “I played really bad against City. As a footballer you just have to try to learn what you've done bad and what I could do good.”

It proved a tough time in general for the summer signing who was regularly dropped in favour of Jesse Lingard. Rumours were even circulating that he could leave as early as January.

He continued: “During that time, I had conversations with Jose Mourinho. You can feel the confidence he gives you. I kept talking to (agent) Mino Raiola. We are like two friends before anything else. He said, "Mikhi, you know what, this is life experience"'.

It wasn’t until Mkhitaryan broke his Premier League duck with a winning goal against Tottenham that he truly kicked on at the club. Since that superb performance, he has become one of the first names on the team sheet.

The 27-year-old’s ridiculous scorpion kick goal against Sunderland even bagged him the December Goal of the Month award. It may have taken him a few months, but Mkhitaryan has proven his doubters and Mourinho wrong.

Post-match hugs

There seems to be no hostility between the Armenian and the Special One though, despite teething problems. The winger even referred to his manager’s hugging rituals.

Mkhitaryan explained: “Maybe he doesn’t hug his players a lot like Jurgen Klopp but you can still feel the trust he gives you, that is important for football players.

“Different managers give confidence in different ways. Some by hugging, others by talking or having conversations. Though of course Marouane [Fellaini] gets hugs — when he scores!”

Therefore, it’s clear that while Mourinho is more particular than Jurgen Klopp when it comes to hugging, he can’t resist when Fellaini is involved. Moreover, if the Belgian has scored, than a moment of bromance is guaranteed.

This was exemplified in mid-week when Fellaini found the net against Hull City in the first round of an EFL Cup semi-final. Given that the ex-Everton man scores somewhat irregularly, Mourinho was on hand with his arms open.

It must be wondered why a back post header gets a more friendly reaction than an acrobatic scorpion kick, mind you.

With Mkhitaryan just happy to be leaving the bench behind though, we’re sure that’s the last thing on his mind. Nevertheless, with United in such incredible form, it would only be fair for Mourinho to dish out the rewards.

Moreover, if the Red Devils expand their six-league game winning streak against Liverpool on Sunday, Klopp will only be giving hugs of consolation.

