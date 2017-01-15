Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

There have been some memorable moments in clashes between Manchester United and Liverpool down the years.

England’s two most successful clubs love to hate each other and they will clash once again at Old Trafford this afternoon.

When thinking about the fixture you think of Gerrard kissing the camera during Liverpool’s 4-1 victory at Old Trafford, John O’Shea’s late winner at the Kop end and Gary Neville’s over-zealous celebrations at Old Trafford - and that’s to name just three.

But the most controversial incident involved Luis Suarez and Patrice Evra.

Back in 2012, Suarez was accused of racial abusing the Manchester Untied defender during a clash at Anfield. It led to an eight-match ban for the Uruguayan.

But the story wasn’t finished there.

The next time the two sides met, Suarez and Evra failed to shake hands before the game before the United player celebrated wildly in front of the forward following their 2-1 victory.

Take a look at the footage of Evra’s actions:

Now, ahead of the match this afternoon, Evra has taken to Instagram to remember playing in the fixture.

The Juventus left back is very prolific on the social media site and uploaded another post to remember his involvement in this historic fixture.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Evra posted a picture of being crunched by a trio of Liverpool players - Glen Johnson, Lucas Leiva and Jordan Henderson - as well as the iconic image of him celebrating in front of Suarez at the Stretford End.

Alongside the post was the caption: “When I loved the moments where they try to break my legs. I LOVE THIS GAME #warriors#crazy #united#derby#forevrared ahahahahah #manchesterunited”.

Evra will be hoping his former side can continue their impressive recent record against their arch-rivals. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their previous five league matches against Liverpool and they know a win would put them to within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s side, meaning they have to be considered as title challengers.

Let’s just hope we see an enthralling encounter absent of any unsavoury incidents like the one involving Suarez and Evra.

