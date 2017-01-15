Ander Herrera trolls Liverpool and they can't comeback from it

There's probably a few players out there that don't know the full extent of the history of their respective clubs, but not Ander Herrera.

When the Spanish international first arrived at Manchester United some two-and-a-half years ago, the first thing he did was immerse himself in the history of the club and learned how Sir Alex Ferguson helped them takeover from Liverpool as the dominant force in English football.

And though he has one eye on the past, he is clearly paying the present his full attention, too, as he highlights just how important this weekend's meeting is between the two.

“Liverpool is the big one for all of us,” said Herrera as per the Mirror.

“We know our history. I know Sir Alex changed the history of this rivalry because, when he came, Liverpool were a long way ahead, in terms of titles.

“But after Ferguson’s time here, now we are ahead – and clearly ahead – so I know what it means to our fans.

“I like to know about ­football and everything about a club when I play there, so I talk to people when they come up to me in the street.

“I like to read and ­understand. I don’t go to a club and just play.

“I like to be informed about what happened in the history, so, believe me, I know about this fixture and I understand the significance.

“Before coming to United, I watched a game when ­Liverpool won here 3-0 and Steven Gerrard scored two penalties and missed another.

"But all our stadium was singing ‘20 times, 20 times, Man United’ to make ­Liverpool remember that we have more titles.

“It is just a game with three points at the end, but we all know what the history means.”

Herrera endured a difficult first spell at the club, but since Jose Mourinho's arrival, the Basque midfielder has been able to demonstrate exactly why he cost them £29million.

And furthermore, he appears to be a lucky charm for United in this fixture, having won his past two encounters with Liverpool at Old Trafford.

He scored from the spot in a 3-1 victory last season, after being hauled down by Steven Gerrard less than a minute after he was introduced. That saw the Liverpool hero sent off in what would be his final meeting with the Red Devils.

