It’s the biggest game in English football and a showdown that could turn the title on its head – Manchester United versus Liverpool.

While a great number of superstars will be taking to the field this afternoon, the clash will have added meaning for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. After all, the Armenian will be pitted up against the manager that propelled his career to new heights.

Moreover, he is also a manager that, in fact, blocked Mkhitaryan from becoming a Liverpool player back in 2013. It adds an intriguing new layer to Jurgen Klopp’s role in this clash of footballing juggernauts.

Borussia Dortmund

Mkhitaryan was certainly attracting attention at Shakhtar Donetsk, but it was his spell in Germany that really saw ears prick up. Furthermore, two of his three seasons with Dortmund came under the management of Klopp.

The 27-year-old may have missed the height of Dortmund’s success that culminated in a Champions League final in 2013, yet the top quality performances were undeniable.

The current Liverpool boss deployed Mkhitaryan no less than 88 times in all competitions as he cemented his place in a formidable starting line-up.

It was perhaps just reward for the struggles involved in signing the Armenian in the first place. Klopp had to contend with a great number of clubs keen to feed off the talent pool in Donetsk.

One club interested in 2013 proved Brendan Rodger’s Liverpool no less. Yet it has been revealed that Klopp’s sweet-talking could have been the pivotal factor behind Mkhitaryan’s decision to reject Anfield.

It certainly benefitted Dortmund in the short-term with the 27-year-old scoring an eye-watering 23 goals last season and amassing 15 assists. For Klopp though, it may be a case of what goes around, comes around.

Klopp comments

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mkhitaryan was keen to shed light on the situation and just why he opted for the Bundesliga. Ahead of United’s clash with Liverpool this weekend, it has added value, drama and perhaps even irony.

He explained: "I spoke two or three times on the phone to Rodgers, he was saying he really wanted me and that I would get to play with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard.

"Half of me thought I had to go there, the other half was not so confident, that the gap to the Premier League might be too big for a skinny player from the Ukrainian League.

"Two weeks later, Klopp broke off his holiday on an island next to Denmark to come and see me in Dortmund. I knew he had a good reputation for working with younger players and, after we met, I felt more comfortable to sign for Dortmund.

“I think I made the right decision."

Given how Mkhitaryan’s career has played out since, the right decision it certainly was. Klopp can only hope he isn’t hit with regret when Manchester Untied and Liverpool lock horns today.

After all, it only takes the Armenian to chip in with a goal for the Reds’ title hopes to be dealt a bitter blow. If he does pull the rabbit out the hat, the Liverpool boss can only hope those two glory years with Dortmund were well and truly worth it.

