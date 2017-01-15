Diego Costa's future at Chelsea is fast becoming a real problem.

Rumours of a training ground bust-up with manager Antonio Conte spread like wildfire earlier this week, with the argument said to be over Costa's fitness.

The Spaniard has been struggling with a lower back injury recently and, because it's not healing, he no longer trusts the methods of the club's physios.

Costa's complaints sparked a heated debate with Conte, who shouted "Go to China!" out of frustration and left Chelsea players stunned as they watched on.

A fresh update has now emerged and it would seem Conte and owner Roman Abramovich are set to take drastic measures with Costa.

The Sun report that Costa is unhappy at Chelsea and has told friends he "will do anything to force a move during this transfer window" because he "hates English football and the FA".

A big-money move to China in January is said to be on the cards, with an unnamed club offering the Spanish striker mind-blowing wages of £576,000-per-week, equating to £30 million-per-year.

But Conte and Abramovich are having none of it.

According to the Mirror, the pair have agreed they will exile Costa for the rest of January - and maybe even the rest of the season - if he doesn't accept a move to China is out of the question.

Conte and Abramovich want to make it very clear that Costa isn't for sale and will assess his situation when the winter transfer window closes, depending on his behaviour.

Speaking after Chelsea's 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, Conte explained how he doesn't know when Costa will return from his 'injury'.

"I don't know how long it will take, I don't have his pain," he said, per BBC Sport. "We'll see about this next week."

Costa didn't travel with the squad to face Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off, though his absence didn't hold a damaging effect.

Goals from Marcos Alonso (2) and Pedro secured another convincing away victory to maintain Chelsea's seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Tottenham trail the Blues in second on 45 points, while Arsenal and Liverpool sit third and fourth respectively on 44 points.

