The turn of a new year is a time for looking forward and reflecting upon the 12 months that came before it or – in terms of football – a good old awards ceremony.

As far as 2016 goes, it was Cristiano Ronaldo’s year. His capture of a fourth Ballon d’Or title as well as the very first FIFA ‘The Best’ award capped a thrilling calendar year for the Portuguese forward.

However, the awards weren’t all about players with managers also being recognised for their achievements in 2016.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Claudio Ranieri took home the majority of accolades for coaches and rightfully so. The Italian inspired a Leicester City side that were playing Yeovil Town in the league just two years before, into Premier League champions.

One of the many players to back the Foxes for their improbable 5,000-1 title victory proved a certain Wayne Rooney. However, it was his third nomination for the FIFA Coach of the Year award that caused confusion.

Article continues below

The England captain selected Ranieri in top spot, Wales boss Chris Coleman in second and, bizarrely, Jurgen Klopp in third. It certainly won’t do wonders for the 30-year-old’s rapport with United supporters.

Klopp has, without doubt, had a good year. The German has transformed Liverpool from top four long shots to certified title challengers within an astonishingly short space of time.

To name a manager without a single piece of silverware to his name in 2016 though, proves borderline madness. This is especially considering the rich supply of alternative and almost certainly more worthy nominations.

Zinedine Zidane, for example, won more trophies than he lost games in the first year of his first job in football management. If that isn’t worthy of a selection, then what is?

Similarly, Rooney could also have chosen Fernando Santos. The 62-year-old masterminded Portugal’s improbable charge to victory at Euro 2016 that had started so disastrously against Iceland.

Klopp seems to be equally confused. In fact, the Liverpool manager was both bemused and embarrassed that the Manchester United captain had chosen him in the vote.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the 49-year-old reacted to the curious choice by remarking: “He did? Ha ha! Thank you, but it was not enough (to win)!

“Ok, I’m pretty sure it is to do with my reaction to him after the little incident.

“I’m pretty sure Wayne Rooney doesn’t think a lot about me. Why should he? He is a Manchester United player.

“Perhaps it is still to do a little bit with my time at Dortmund, so I always try to be nice - but I have no idea why he did it!”

We’re as baffled as you are Jurgen. Nevertheless, it will prove nothing more than trivia this afternoon when Manchester United and Liverpool lock horns under the floodlights and baying crowd of Old Trafford.

Moreover, United fans will be hoping that Rooney spends less time gorping at Klopp and more time on honing his finishing. The 31-year-old hasn’t scored in the league since the opening game of the season, after all.

Who do you think will win - Manchester United or Liverpool? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms