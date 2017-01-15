Some managers have players that they like to bring with them to whichever club they're in charge of.

It's not uncommon that a manager will find a player that helps his side play exactly the way he wants them to and bring them along to every new club they pitch up at.

Jose Mourinho, by and large, isn't one of those managers, but according to reports on Sunday he's targeted one Chelsea star that he wants to sign again by bringing him to Manchester United.

Having initially brought Nemanja Matic to Stamford Bridge for £21million in 2014, he turned the Serbian international into one of the Premier League's most effective lynchpin players alongside Cesc Fabregas in the Blues midfield.

And having just cashed in £22m from the sale of Morgan Schneiderlin and with Michael Carrick fast approaching his 36th birthday, it will be likely that Mourinho will need to dip into the transfer market at some point to bring in a similar player.

Chelsea are already having to fend off reported interest from China in main striker Diego Costa, so the news that Mourinho wants to bring Matic north with him will no doubt provide another unnecessary headache for the league leaders.

The Mirror report states that Mourinho has set his sights on making four signings over the summer but want to get his business done quickly.

And though he feels that Carrick's cultured ability on the ball will be difficult to replace, he feels that the 28-year-old will be the ideal man to sit alongside Ander Herrera in the United midfield.

Competition for Griezmann

However, Mourinho will also be aware that if Chelsea do lose Diego Costa, then he will have some serious competition for the signature of Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.

Both clubs have been heavily linked with the France international in the recent past and the race to snap him up will become heated if Costa heads out to China.

Mourinho won't be afraid to lock horns with his former club, though, and given his stature and connections within the game it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him come out on top.

