Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

With plenty of changes being made to the WrestleMania 33 card, one of the confirmed matches that’s been flying under the radar is a monstrous clash between The Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal.

The match was set up at WrestleMania 32 during the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal, with the NBA legend coming face to face with The World’s Largest Athlete, and since then, both men have been showing off their progress heading into Orlando.

GETTING IN SHAPE

Towards the end of last year, The Big Show tweeted a picture of himself in the gym, flexing to show off some of the weight he has lost and looking in fantastic shape.

That was quickly followed up by a full body picture of the former World Heavyweight Champion standing alongside bench press king C.T. Fletcher, showing just how much weight he had lost.

Now, The Big Show has finally responded to Shaq’s latest call out which saw him getting some cardio work in on a stationary bike – and fans are loving the progress.

WRESTLEMANIA PREPARATION

Lifting up his shirt in a gym, The Big Show posted: “Hey @Shaq…glad you’re training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania.”

Understandably, fans are genuinely shocked – as you’ll be able to see in some tweets below - at what The Big Show has been able to achieve, and it just goes to show that spending all of this time away from WWE programming has paid off.

It’s not just for a good look on television either, but it's also hugely beneficial for his health; The Big Show has made incredible progress.

What do you make of The Big Show’s incredible new physique? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

