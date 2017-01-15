Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Diego Costa.

Chelsea players have spoken to Diego Costa about bust-up with Antonio Conte

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Diego Costa's behaviour over the next few weeks could define his Chelsea future.

Following a training ground spat with Antonio Conte over his fitness, the Spaniard is on thin ice and needs to right his many wrongs.

Quite simply, his place in Chelsea's squad depends on it, with Saturday's 3-0 over Leicester City proving the Blues can comfortably cope without him.

Article continues below

Rumours of a £30 million-per-year move to China certainly isn't helping matters, especially so with The Sun reporting that Costa has told friends he hates English football and wants out.

Unfortunately for him, Conte and owner Roman Abramovich have no intention of cashing in during the winter transfer window.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Los Angeles Chargers won't be priority at new LA stadium

Los Angeles Chargers won't be priority at new LA stadium

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

So, what do Chelsea's players make of all this?

Previous reports claimed they were left stunned after watching Costa and Conte argue, with the latter shouting "Go to China!" when the exchange ended.

Such shock wasn't evident at the King Power Stadium but, according to the Telegraph, several of Costa's teammates spoke to him before the game and offered some advice.

They claim Costa has been told to not only apologise for his actions and admit defeat, but to also ignore interest from the Chinese Super League - at least until the summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

The reasoning is simple: any distraction could hinder Chelsea's Premier League title hopes.

Conte's men are currently cruising at the top of the table on 52 points, seven ahead of closest challengers Tottenham and eight above Arsenal and Liverpool.

But January 4's defeat to Tottenham proved Chelsea are not unbeatable, so they must remain focused and can't allow silly disputes to jeopardise their season.

In an attempt to paper over the cracks, Conte told Sky Sports how Costa's absence from the Leicester game was because of a lower back injury - nothing more.

Chelsea Training and Press Conference

"Before the game I told the truth, I don't lie," he said. "If you want to know the truth, I’m ready to tell the truth.

"On Tuesday during the training session Diego stopped because he felt a pain in his back. From that moment he didn't train during the week.

"For this reason today he wasn't available. This is the reason, the truth."

Conte also addressed rumours of a move to China, adding: "I don't know anything about this. The club did not inform me about this. That can be only speculation."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again