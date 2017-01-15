The role that N’Golo Kante played in Leicester winning the Premier League last season simply can’t be understated.

The Frenchman arrived in the summer of 2015 and his destructiveness helped the Foxes complete the incredible 5000/1 feat of winning the title.

Despite arriving in England for just £5.6 million, his performances last season earned him a £30 million move to Chelsea in the summer.

And if people didn’t realise just how effective Kante is, just look at how Chelsea are performing in the league with him in their side.

The 25-year-old may not get his name on the scoresheet often but he allows the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian to flourish, safe in the knowledge that Kante will break up any counter-attack.

On the flip-side, just look at how Leicester are struggling this season without him. Last season’s champions are sitting in 15th following their 3-0 humbling at home to Chelsea on Saturday evening. Ok, that’s not entirely down to the absence of Kante, but it’s certainly played a big role.

With his new side, Kante returned to the scene of the Premier League’s greatest story - the King Power Stadium.

And while he wasn’t booed by the Leicester fans, there must have been some bitterness towards the midfielder after he jumped ship to join the league leaders.

And that bitterness was portrayed by Claudio Ranieri in the tunnel before the match. When the pair greeted one another, Ranieri got Kante in a headlock as if to say: “I’m not letting you leave this time”.

But the Italian boss eventually loosened his grip and Kante was free to take to the pitch against his former side. And he did exactly what he did all last season by preventing the home side from starting any counter-attacks.

A brace from Marcos Alonso and a Pedro header gave Chelsea a comfortable win to put them seven points clear at the top of the table, while Leicester are five points clear of the relegation zone at the other end of the table.

