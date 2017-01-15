Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Diego Costa..

Diego Costa agrees meeting with Chelsea officials and has one specific demand

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As little as one week ago and Diego Costa was gleefully leading the line of a team on an unprecedented 13-game winning streak. Throw in the fact he was the Premier League’s top scorer and you, seemingly, have yourself a rather happy striker.

This is Costa though and anything can happen. True to that, the Spaniard has fallen out with Antonio Conte and could be leaving Chelsea within a matter of weeks.

Nevertheless, in spite of incomprehensible wages on offer in China, Costa is willing to hold crisis talks over the matter. He has one specific demand and it could make or break his future in the Premier League.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Potential solution

There have been few such jarring transfer sagas as this and varying nuggets of information are filtering through at a similarly head-spinning pace.

With accusations of lies and Conte simply citing a back injury for the 28-year-old’s truancy, it’s as confusing as they come.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

The Raiders have come to a big decision on their NFL future

Los Angeles Chargers won't be priority at new LA stadium

Los Angeles Chargers won't be priority at new LA stadium

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

Big Show shows off incredible physique in Twitter photo - fans can't believe it

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

The real reason Diego Costa wants to quit Chelsea this month [Sun]

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

Video: Lionel Messi tries to score from a corner - his effort is almost perfect

However, Sky Sources have sought to tidy the situation with the latest news that could completely dictate the destiny of the situation. It comes in the form of crisis talks set to take place at Chelsea’s training ground on Tuesday.

The Spaniard’s representatives are believed to go into the meeting demanding a contract worth £300,000-a-week.

Considering Costa’s current deal comes in at £150,000-a-week, it would prove quite the economic escalation. Even Roman Abrahamovich might have to think twice about such a dizzying demand.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Nevertheless, rival bids from China may force Chelsea’s hand.

Tianjin Quanjian have contacted Costa’s representatives and are willing to put an astonishing £30,000,000-a-year deal on the line. While the Blues won’t be able to match such a fee, they may have to up their financial offer to pull in the other direction.

What is for sure is that Chelsea will have to use their words very carefully or face loosing arguably their prize asset. It would prove, in essence, something of a final showdown between the respective parties.

Huge blow

It certainly proves a precarious situation for the west London side. After all, Costa has been an invaluable part of an incredible run that has seen Chelsea sit pretty at the top of the league.

The 28-year-old has contributed 14 goals and five assists to the cause with Alexis Sanchez only able to match such tallies.

Michy Batshuayi proves the Blues’ only other out-and-out striker yet has just a single league goal to his name this season. Furthermore, Costa is a unique weapon in himself via his channeled aggression and superb tenacity.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-STOKE

For the sake of the club’s title challenge, Conte may have to swallow his pride and give into the demands of a striker upon whom they’ve relied for so long.

Do you think Chelsea can win the Premier League with Diego Costa? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again