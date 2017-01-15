As little as one week ago and Diego Costa was gleefully leading the line of a team on an unprecedented 13-game winning streak. Throw in the fact he was the Premier League’s top scorer and you, seemingly, have yourself a rather happy striker.

This is Costa though and anything can happen. True to that, the Spaniard has fallen out with Antonio Conte and could be leaving Chelsea within a matter of weeks.

Nevertheless, in spite of incomprehensible wages on offer in China, Costa is willing to hold crisis talks over the matter. He has one specific demand and it could make or break his future in the Premier League.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Potential solution

There have been few such jarring transfer sagas as this and varying nuggets of information are filtering through at a similarly head-spinning pace.

With accusations of lies and Conte simply citing a back injury for the 28-year-old’s truancy, it’s as confusing as they come.

Article continues below

However, Sky Sources have sought to tidy the situation with the latest news that could completely dictate the destiny of the situation. It comes in the form of crisis talks set to take place at Chelsea’s training ground on Tuesday.

The Spaniard’s representatives are believed to go into the meeting demanding a contract worth £300,000-a-week.

Considering Costa’s current deal comes in at £150,000-a-week, it would prove quite the economic escalation. Even Roman Abrahamovich might have to think twice about such a dizzying demand.

Nevertheless, rival bids from China may force Chelsea’s hand.

Tianjin Quanjian have contacted Costa’s representatives and are willing to put an astonishing £30,000,000-a-year deal on the line. While the Blues won’t be able to match such a fee, they may have to up their financial offer to pull in the other direction.

What is for sure is that Chelsea will have to use their words very carefully or face loosing arguably their prize asset. It would prove, in essence, something of a final showdown between the respective parties.

Huge blow

It certainly proves a precarious situation for the west London side. After all, Costa has been an invaluable part of an incredible run that has seen Chelsea sit pretty at the top of the league.

The 28-year-old has contributed 14 goals and five assists to the cause with Alexis Sanchez only able to match such tallies.

Michy Batshuayi proves the Blues’ only other out-and-out striker yet has just a single league goal to his name this season. Furthermore, Costa is a unique weapon in himself via his channeled aggression and superb tenacity.

For the sake of the club’s title challenge, Conte may have to swallow his pride and give into the demands of a striker upon whom they’ve relied for so long.

Do you think Chelsea can win the Premier League with Diego Costa? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms