WATCH: Cody Rhodes’ brilliant response to Stardust heckler at indie show

Cody Rhodes responded to the fan.

Cody Rhodes’ response to fan shouting out Stardust at Seattle show

While wrestling fans have every right to chant what they want during wrestling shows, sometimes they should expect the stars to respond in kind.

It’s something we see a lot on WWE television, with fans in recent years chanting Goldberg at Ryback, and also Husky Harris at Bray Wyatt, just to name a few.

However, one fan paid the price for doing the same thing at an independent wrestling show.

Cody Rhodes was competing at the DEFY Wrestling event in Seattle on Friday night, and one fan in attendance decided to yell out and heckle Cody with a “Stardust” remark.

Obviously, the fan was taking aim at Rhodes’ failed Stardust gimmick during his time with the WWE, something which started off with so much promise but very quickly grew stale.

RHODES' RESPONSE

Despite wanting to revert to his old character or go in a new direction, WWE officials didn’t allow him which subsequently led to his departure.

Other fans at the show started to boo the heckler after his remarks, and chanted “f**k that guy”, prompting a hilarious response from the former Intercontinental Champion.

As you can see in the video below, his opponent on the night- Shane Strickland – helped identify who shouted it out, and then Cody followed it up with his trademark Stardust pose by doing the cartwheel, before flipping him the bird to loud cheers.

It’s not just the fans that loved it either, as the referee couldn’t help but give a little applause to Rhodes’ actions.

Perhaps that’ll teach him to not shout out Stardust to Cody again.

What did you make of Cody Rhodes’ response to the heckler? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

