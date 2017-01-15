There was an air of tension ahead of West Ham's game against Crystal Palace at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Slaven Bilic's side lined up against the Eagles without wantaway star Dimitri Payet, who is refusing to play or train amidst a desire to leave the Hammers.

But any nerves amongst West Ham's players didn't show, with Sofiane Feghouli, Andy Carroll and Manuel Lanzini securing a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Speaking after the game in front of a packed press conference, Bilic hailed his players for the way they played in Payet's absence.

He said, per the Evening Standard: "It was a great day for us. I would like to praise the players, they showed everything we asked them for. I would say we were magnificent.

"They wanted to show commitment, determination, willpower and effort to win the game and that's what they did, all of them.

"I can call it almost the perfect result. Well done to the lads and to the crowd.

"Payet is a great player so you are losing quality, but the team showed it is about the team and not individuals. This is a great example for that."

As you can probably imagine, attention quickly turned to Payet's situation at the club, with one reporter asking for Bilic's thoughts on comments made by chairman David Sullivan.

But the Croatian was having none of it as he gave an x-rated response that encapsulated the frustration surrounding Payet's behaviour.

See below for a video of Bilic's presser.

BILIC LETS FLY

He added: "Come on... So ask the chairman? I'm not there to close the door or open the door.

"But I told you, let's talk about Andy Carroll, let's talk about [Darren] Randolph, let's talk about Mark Noble for f***s sake.

"Sorry. They deserve to be talked about. That goal (Carroll's scissor kick) deserves to be talked about for ages."

Journalists may have laughed at Bilic's expletive, but the 48-year-old didn't even crack a smile - he was being deadly serious.

And he's absolutely right. Carroll scored a goal-of-the-season contender against Palace with a stunning scissor kick, while Noble was fantastic in central midfield.

Payet might be West Ham's star player, but his decision has been made, so the focus should now be on those who are willing to fight for the cause.

