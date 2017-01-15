Utah Jazz may have come away from their game against the Orlando Magic with an 114-107 win on Saturday night, but it has come at a price.

Late in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic's shot was stopped by Rudy Gobert with enough force to begin a fast break. Rodney Hood picked up the loose ball but as he jumped to reach for the rim for the score, he immediately grabbed his knee and went to the ground.

While attempting to reach over Jodie Meeks for the score, he stepped on the Magic's player's foot, causing him to lose control of his right leg, which he hyperextended in the process. Go to the 1:30 mark in the highlights package below to see the incident.

Hood was unable to play for the rest of the game and had to be helped off the court by Utah's coaches. This slow-motion video of the incident makes it look even more painful.

Fingers crossed he will be able to return to the court soon, but his recovery time is yet to be determined. He is expected to be re-evaluated later today, which is when we expect to hear how long he could be out for. If he doesn't need surgery, he might only be out for a couple of weeks, but if he does, he will be out for longer.

According to Jody Genessey of the Deseret News, Hood was seen walking later on, so that's a good indication the injury may not be as bad as first feared.

The guard finished the game against Orlando with 27 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He has averaged 14 points a game for the Jazz this season.