There’s absolutely nothing that can stop a wrestler from using a manoeuvre somebody else may have created or made famous.

Some do it to pay homage to a hugely influential figure, as we see on numerous occasions with wrestlers like Sasha Banks using the ‘Three Amigos’ suplex to pay respects to Eddie Guerrero.

BLUE THUNDER BOMB

Then there are the heels that use moves to draw heat, stealing them from a popular figure amongst the fans and the best, and most recent example of this features The Miz, where he utilises Daniel Bryan’s popular ‘Yes! Kicks’.

While nobody will also forget the fact that CM Punk’s ‘Go to Sleep’ was created by KENTA, currently known as Hideo Itami on NXT.

We saw something similar on Saturday evening on the first night of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, where Trent Seven advanced to the quarter-finals by defeating H.C. Dyer.

In that match, Dyer hit a unique version of the Blue Thunder Bomb, something Sami Zayn has made famous in the WWE as one of his signature moves.

The UK Championship Twitter account brought it to his attention, and Zayn’s response didn’t sit quite well with fellow Canadian, Tyson Kidd.

Zayn replied with the question: “Why imitate when you can create?”

That could be Zayn asking why Dyer would perform a similar to move to his, rather than creating something of his own.

Or, it’s Zayn praising him for putting a unique twist on it but either way, Kidd didn’t like the response.

He replied: “You created the blue thunder bomb? Does Jun Akiyama know this?”

Obviously, Kidd is referring to the fact that Akiyama created the move and he believes Sami is taking the credit for it, and some fans also shared that view.

Regardless of how Zayn meant it, we await his response – if there is one – and there’s no denying that even though Akiyama did create the move, Zayn definitely made it popular in the US.

What's your stance on Tyson Kidd's response to Sami Zayn?

