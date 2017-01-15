Carmelo Anthony is one of the most confusing athletes in the NBA.

On one hand, he’s one of the game’s most talented scorers and has a number of go-to moves that allow him to put up over 20 points a game consistently.

On the other hand, his ability to lead a team has been called into question, especially in recent years. His desire to win an NBA title was talked about heavily during the Summer Olympics, when he was outspoken about how winning a gold medal would always trump winning an NBA title to him.

However, when the Knicks (18-22) dropped a game to the young and inexperienced Philadelphia 76ers by the score of 98-97 on Wednesday, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports that Anthony had some harsh words for his team behind closed doors.

"[Melo] went on a tirade after the shocking loss, admonishing his teammates for blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2:30 to the inexperienced 76ers,” Isola wrote.

It didn’t help that opposing point guard T.J. McConnell hit the game-winning buzzer-beater against Melo.

Further, the play call by coach Jeff Hornacek bothered the 32-year-old.

Isola reported that Anthony "was also upset that he was frozen out on the Knicks' final possession, a sequence that ended with Kristaps Porzingis shooting an air ball from the corner, which led to Philadelphia's fast break.”

The call resulted in a wide-open shot for Porzingis and was an excellent look, but he simply couldn’t knock down the shot. Anthony was seen shaking his head in the huddle before taking the court.

"We should tell ourselves that it's unacceptable," Anthony said after the game, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. "We were winning this game coming down the stretch. We were winning with 20-something seconds left. We came up short. So it should be unacceptable to all of us.”

It’s also worth noting that Anthony didn’t score in the fourth quarter in that game.

Despite the disappointing loss, the Knicks pulled off a 104-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, thus limiting the pain from the previous night.

While he’s been the subject of recent trade talk, it seems obvious that Anthony is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, especially since he tweeted out the following on Saturday after rumors were swirling.

Anthony is signed through the 2018-2019 season and will make over $54 million over the last two years of his deal.