The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors is a game which many NBA fans look forward to every year.

The last two NBA Finals have been contested between the Warriors and the Cavaliers, with both teams winning a title each, so you could say their games have developed into quite the rivalry.

However, not everyone thinks the game holds as much value as others believe. One of those people is Cleveland's LeBron James.

James told Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com that he doesn't see the Warriors as a rivalry game, and that to him it's just another game on the schedule. He said: "We don't look at it as a rival. They're a great team. They've been the best team the last couple years, last three years.

"It's just the next game, it's Golden State. They're a helluva team, like I said the best team in the league and they've been that way the last three years, four years, however long it's been, I'm not quite sure. But, listen, you guys know, we don't put all our eggs in one basket for one game."

However, Golden State's Kevin Durant disagrees with James as he told CSN's Monte Poole: "Yeah (it's a rivalry) I think so. I’m new here, but for the most part the guys in the last two Finals have been playing against each other for a while. From Steph (Curry) to LeBron. to Klay (Thompson) to (Iman) Shumpert, to J.R. Smith and Kyrie ... and Draymond, it’s a group of players that are familiar with each other.

"It’s good for our game. It’s good for competition and it should be fun."

This might just be James' way of relieving the pressure on Cleveland to win this game. The Cavaliers haven't achieved the double against the Warriors since the 2009-10 season, which was long before this was even considered a rivalry.

Getting the double this year would only further bolster the team's position as the best team in the NBA, especially after Golden State's addition of Durant during the offseason causing them to be dominant in the Western Conference once more.