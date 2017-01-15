Watch: Jeremy Corbyn calls out Mesut Ozil on national TV

Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jeremy Corbyn calls out Mesut Ozil on national TV

It's a well known fact that Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is a big Arsenal fan, and like any supporter, he has strong views on how things at his club are going.

And on Sunday, he got the chance to share a few of his views as a guest of Andrew Marr on his show on BBC One on Sunday morning.

Marr moved on to the subject of football and wanted to know what the Labourite thought about the astronomical wage packet the German international will likely command to commit his future to the club.

Ozil is currently locked in talks with the Gunners about extending his stay at the Emirates, but like the similar situation with Alexis Sanchez, negotiations are taking far too long to reach a conclusion.

This is giving Arsenal fans nightmares about the possibility of losing two of their key players, and with both of their deals expiring at the end of next season, time is running out.

It's a well regarded truth that footballers these days are paid far too much, and Corbyn addressed this by claiming that Ozil is paid more than enough as it is.

"Mesut, thanks for your game, you are a fantastic player but can you just live with what you've got at the moment?" Corbyn said.

"He's a lovely player and a great club."

It's a diplomatic answer that is to be expected of the leader of a major left-wing government party, but there's little he can do about the state of the game financially.

He well, no doubt, be hoping that Ozil and the club can come to an agreement sooner rather than later, though.

Ozil has recorded nine goals and six assists so far this term, and while Sanchez's good form has eclipsed his own he remains one of the club's main men.

